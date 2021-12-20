Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

