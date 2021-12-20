Baader Bank Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.81 ($89.68).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €85.72 ($96.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.67 and a 200-day moving average of €76.37. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($98.58).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.