B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 92 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $23,613,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RH opened at $552.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.60. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

