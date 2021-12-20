B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 143 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $436.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.06 and a 52 week high of $442.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

