B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $432,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

