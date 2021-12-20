B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.87 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.20. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

