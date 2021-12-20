B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 504 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.