B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires Shares of 49,315 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.