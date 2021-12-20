B. Riley Trims Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Target Price to $4.00

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TRIT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Triterras has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

