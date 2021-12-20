B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 686,131 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 686,131 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $132,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 160,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,240,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.