B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 1,735 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.21. 14,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,917. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

