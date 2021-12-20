B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 322,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.79. 127,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

