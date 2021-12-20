B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 4,070 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $44,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.27 and a 200 day moving average of $450.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

