B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 14,719 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 284,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $75.14. 135,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,772,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.