Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 11,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 515,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

