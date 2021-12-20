Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Adriane M. Brown Buys 500 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AXON opened at $144.93 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

