Axe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,938.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $94,355.25 and $58,938.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

