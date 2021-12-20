AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.87

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 14.87 and last traded at 15.00, with a volume of 11586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 21.76.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

