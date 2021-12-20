Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne Sells 5,223 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96.

On Friday, December 10th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 12,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

