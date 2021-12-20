Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Avaya worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

AVYA stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

