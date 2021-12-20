Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) versus Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Head to Head Survey

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon Advanced Materials and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,782.35%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.31% -3.15% Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 2,988.95 -$2.98 million ($0.01) -8.09 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.48 -$239.33 million ($0.05) -2.55

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining. Avalon Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

