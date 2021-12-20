Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

