Autonio (NIOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,100.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $85,100.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.17 or 0.08214212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.52 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00074932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.