Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,788,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

