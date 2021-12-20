Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

ADP opened at $226.80 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.