Automata Network (ATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.98 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $99.90 million and $10.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.35 or 0.08205398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.81 or 0.99943104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00074772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.