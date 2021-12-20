Automata Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.98 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.35 or 0.08205398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.81 or 0.99943104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00074772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

