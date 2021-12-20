Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.57.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

