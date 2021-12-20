Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 819,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,139,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.