Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 250,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.56 on Monday, hitting $230.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

