Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 731 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.40. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.