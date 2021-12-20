Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 689 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.23. 60,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,477. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

