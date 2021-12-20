AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,139,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

