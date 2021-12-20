Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.28.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $350.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

