Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

SCHF stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

