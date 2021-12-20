Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $184.46 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $184.76.

