Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

