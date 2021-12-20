Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

IWO opened at $284.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average of $302.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

