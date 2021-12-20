Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,476,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,080,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

