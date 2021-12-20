ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 12 month low of $459.48 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

