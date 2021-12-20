Asio Capital LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 165,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,546,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,596,000 after buying an additional 815,886 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.31. 4,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.