Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 624,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,661,960. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

