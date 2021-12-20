Asio Capital LLC Purchases 3,918 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. 70,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.