Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $171.68. 15,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

