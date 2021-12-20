Asio Capital LLC Buys 472 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Visa by 34.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $207.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825,477. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.