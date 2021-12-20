Asio Capital LLC Buys 1,464 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. 12,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

