Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $4.44 on Monday, reaching $123.63. 13,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.