Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 909 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $128.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $133.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

