Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $256.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

