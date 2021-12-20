Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

